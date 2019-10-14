New YMCA senior center looks combat isolation in Marathon County

The Woodson YMCA opened their new senior activity center on Monday. The Landing doors opened at 8 a.m. for tours and those 55 and older to sign up.

The facility center offers spaces for learning, socializing, playing and exercising. Equipped with a gameroom, kitchen, conservatory, lab, crafts room and a patio coming soon, Kate Florek with the Landing said it’s the perfect place for older adults to stay active.

“Social isolation is a huge problem and a place like this is a great way to address social isolation for older people. Also, we know that people want to keep going. Just because you’re 55 or 65, or 85 doesn’t mean you want to slow down,” Florek said.

Social memberships cost $20 each month for members. This membership includes access to pool tables, ping pong, shuffle board, a putting green, and art and crafts room. Technology classes and cooking presentations will also be available.

All-Access Memberships allow seniors to use all of the YMCA facilities including the pool, pickle ball courts, exercise bikes, gym equipment, tracks and more. All-Access passes are $44.10 per month.

Financial assistance is available Click here for more information.