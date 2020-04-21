New Wisconsin Rapids mayor ready for challenges ahead

The Wisconsin Rapids city council is meeting tonight via teleconference. Part of the agenda is to swear-in their new mayor.

NewsChannel 7's Dale Ryman talks to Wisconsin Rapids mayor Shane Blaser via factime. (WSAW photo)

Shane Blaser beat incumbent Zach Vruwink to take over the position.

He's anxious to get going, and not the least bit nervous.

Blaser says he has spoken with the staff. That was his first priority after we spoke last week when he was declared the winner.

When he begins work Wednesday morning, he understands the challenges that await him and his community.

"Figure out how we go forward with the new roll out from the Governor eventually, here, with COVID," Blaser said. "Try to get back to normal and getting on with our day to day lives. Right now we need to follow the lead of our local health department and the state government on that plan itself and follow along with that."

Blaser adds there is no playbook for being mayor. But says his experience as an alderman and having worked in city hall will help ease the transition.