New UW-Madison research project to help farmers grow hemp

Over 1,200 hemp growers registered in Wisconsin this year, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. That number is a significant increase from 2018, when less than 200 growers registered.

As the hemp industry grows, a new UW-Madison research project is aimed at helping Wisconsin farmers grow the crop by creating scientific guidelines.

Wednesday marked the first field day at the university's Arlington Agricultural Research Station, where researchers shared what they have learned so far.

Michael and Deb Omernik both attended Wednesday's field day. The couple started growing hemp on their Marathon County farm in 2018, after Wisconsin legalized it.

"We're looking for alternative crops, something that could possibly lend to a different profit," Michael said.

However, the two faced several challenges from the start.

"There was no education, basically we were told, 'Oh it grows like a weed, it doesn't need water, it doesn't need fertilizer,'" Deb said.

That lack of information is why UW-Madison launched a research project to study how best to grow industrial hemp. The project is a partnership between the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and UW's Division of Extension.

"What varieties work well here, what are kind of the nutrient requirements, what are the major pests?" said Shelby Ellison, a hemp researcher from UW's Department of Horticulture, describing some of the research the project focuses on.

At UW-Madison's Arlington Agricultural Research Station on Sunday, researchers explained some of their studies on the six hemp lots at the site. Researchers are studying the effects of several different variables on hemp, including planting dates and pest control.

"The end goal [is] providing guidelines to farmers for how to grow hemp well in this state," Ellison said.

The university plans to continue sharing guidelines as more research is conducted. The Omerniks said this kind of information is vital.

"Hemp basically has been off the farm fields for 60 years, and all of a sudden, it's back. We need information," Michael said.

UW-Madison has started sharing some of its findings through the UW Extension website. For information about their research, click here.