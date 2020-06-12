New Superintendent announced for Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Friday that Klint Trevino is the next superintendent of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools (LHS/CLS).

According to a press release, Trevino has served in several positions at the schools, starting as a youth counselor in 2014 and most recently as security director.

“Working with youth in this sector, it gets in your blood. I’m motivated by the interaction with the youth, the light-bulb moments,” Trevino said.

Ron Hermes, Administrator for the DOC’s Division of Juvenile Corrections, notes Superintendent Trevino has played a pivotal role in positive changes at the schools.

“Klint sees the Secretary’s vision for Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, and how we want to work with the youth there,” Hermes said.

“My best interest has always been LHS/CLS” Trevino added. “I’m going to do what’s best for the facility, and doing what’s best for the facility is also what is best for the staff and the youth here.”

Trevino replaces Jason Benzel, who filled the Superintendent role for two years before DOC Secretary Kevin Carr named him warden of Dodge Correctional Institute in March.

