New Life Ink to give discounted tattoos to Toys for Tots donations

New Life Ink will host their 5th annual Toys for Tots Tattoo event November 15th and 16th. Toys for Tots is an organization through the Marine Corps that looks to collect unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate kids at Christmas. Jeffrey Poehl, one of New Life Ink’s owners said he looks forward to the toy drive every year.

"If week can make an impact on the community. If we can make that impact on these children's lives, and help them have a better year. Awesome. If it's going to sacrifice two days out of my entire year to be able to help out, thousands and thousands of kids, I'm in,” Poehl said.

Pre-registered participants who donate a new toy to the organization will get a discounted business card sized tattoos. Black tattoos will be $40, while color tattoos will be $50. The tattoo parlor opened registration for the even early November where spots filled quickly. More spots were added to bring in more donations. Over the two days they will ink 55 tattoos for the event. AJ Hartwig with New Life Ink said it feels good to be a part of something bigger.

"Not only is it nice to give back to the community but you're giving something permanent on somebody's body that they are going to remember forever, and they'll remember the event forever as well,” Hartwig said.

Along with new toys, New Life Ink will also be accepting pajamas for the local pajama drive in Marathon County. While all tattoo spots are filled New Life Ink still encourages people to come to their Weston location and donate new toys and pajamas.

