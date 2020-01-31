New J.J. Watt bobblehead unveiled before SNL appearance

Before J.J. Watt appears at the next host of Saturday Night Live, he is appearing as a new bobblehead.

It features the former Wisconsin Badger defensive end holding a football and sitting on top of a badger.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the latest bobblehead on Friday. It is part of their Riding Bobblehead Series and was manufactured by FOCO.

This is the second J.J. Watt bobblehead to be released this year. The first one featured him receiving his Houston Texans jersey during the NFL Draft.

There are 2,020 of the latest bobbleheads available. The bobbleheads are currently in production.

Find more information on the bobbleheads and purchasing information here.

