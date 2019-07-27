New Emmett Till memorial gets upgrade; it will be bulletproof

A new sign marking the spot in Mississippi where the body of Emmett Till was found in 1955 will be bulletproof and made of steel.

The new sign marking the spot where Emmitt Till's body was found in 1955 will be bulletproof and made of steel.

The idea is to make it more resistant to vandalism.

That’s important because the sign has been vandalized on multiple occasions and stolen at least once, according to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission.

The group's executive director says the signs have been shot multiple times, thrown in the nearby Tallahatchie River, spray-painted and defaced with acid.

Earlier this week, a photo emerged showing three white, University of Mississippi students posing with guns in front of the bullet-riddled sign.

It’s unclear if any of those students fired shots at the sign. All have been suspended from the school.

Till was 14-years-old when he was tortured and killed after accusations that he flirted with a white woman.

His death became an important catalyst in the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.