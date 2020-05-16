DHS: 5,191 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

New numbers released by the Department of Health Services show 5,191 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

After being as low as 3.9% on Tuesday, the percent of positive COVID-19 cases is up again to 8.3%, with 502 new cases having been confirmed in the state on Saturday. DHS reported 5,549 negative tests.

In total, Wisconsin as seen 12,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those case, 6,542 have recovered.

DHS records show that 453 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, that number up 8 from Friday.

2,018 people have been hospitalized at one point in time because of the virus. Currently, DHS reports that there are 204 inpatients with COVID-19 tests pending.

There have been 134,206 negative test results.