New COVID-19 dashboard gives health officials and public new look at disease rates

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services introduced a new tool for Wisconsinites and public officials to use to make the best decisions for their county to combat COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Case Indicators dashboard will help show how bad the spread is in each county. Currently, it looks a the case rate for each county, called the burden, which is the total number of cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 people. It also looks at the trajectory or the percentage of change in the cases over the same time period.

The lighter the color of the county on the map, the lower the level of COVID-19 activity there is in that county. Marathon County, for example, is shown as of June 23, to have a moderate burden and has medium activity. Portage and Forest counties both show moderately high case rate and high activity. All three counties are showing a flat trend, meaning the rates are not going up or down. The state as a whole is on a downward trend with a moderately high case rate and medium activity.

DHS Secretary-designee, Andrea Palm said local health departments have been asking for this kind of data to help them make decisions for their mitigation plans.

"Understanding the burden of cases and whether they're going in the right or wrong direction is a really important piece of information to help them make those decisions coupled with, what is our bed capacity in this region, how many contact tracers do we have, what is our testing capacity," she said.

Those last pieces of information will be added to the dashboard in the future. The dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.