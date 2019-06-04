New butterfly waystation unveiled at Wisconsin Rapids city hall

Wisconsin Rapids is doing everything they can to combat decreasing numbers in the monarch butterfly population.

Members and organizers involved in various Wisconsin Rapids butterfly habitats gathered outside city hall Tuesday to reveal the newest monarch way station and rain garden.

After Mayor Zachary Vruwink named Tuesday “Monarch Awareness Day,” he was there to help unveil the seventh butterfly habitat in the city.

“We need the city involvement in order to really see this project grow,” said project organizer Penny Vantassel.

Mayor Zachary Vruwink said, “It’s a project that was installed many years ago, but has required a tremendous amount of effort.”

“I think it’s important that you make a contribution back when you’ve got the time to do it,” said Clara Kubisiak, a volunteer.

The newest butterfly way station will provide food and habitat for the butterflies as well as naturally filtering storm water in the city.

