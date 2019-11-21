New Business and Health Science Center to open at UWSP at Wausau campus

UW-Stevens Point at Wausau will hold a grand opening for their Business and Health Sciences Center on Thursday. The new center will act as a resource for students enrolling in the six new Professional Associate Degrees that will be newly offered on the Wausau and Marshfield campuses. Kevin Newman, the College of Professional Studies Associate Dean.

Student does homework in a lab for one of her health science classes at UW- Stevens Point on Nov. 20, 2019.

“Physical space is important. It gives a real visibility to programs that may have already existed in some form but, it’s hard to see. You don’t have that same feel if you don’t have a space on campus,” Neuman said.

The new degrees include applied finance, environmental science and management, health sciences, human services, information science and leadership and project management. The grand opening will give students a deeper look at the degrees, and showcase how they are ladders to bachelor's degrees in business administration, social work, nursing and even the universities new master’s in business administration. The new degrees also look to help non-traditional students get the education they want.

"So, it's very important we work with traditional students and get them into careers in health. But we also need to re-train our 30 somethings, our 40 somethings, and our 50 somethings so that they can also take advantage of the great work opportunities that are widely available in central and northern Wisconsin,” Rebecca Sommer, the College of Professional Studies Associate Dean said.

Students like David Zipperer, said they are happy the university is making changes to help non-traditional students get their education as easily as they can.

"In an education, I think if you're rushed too to get things done and you're not able to take your own time and receive information that way that you're comfortable receiving it, you might miss some things. So this provides different avenues and different abilities for people to take in the content that they want to make the most out of it.

The center found in the UW Center for Civic Engagement will be open for viewing from 2:00 to 7 p.m. Here the public can meet with representatives from each of the new degrees to ask questions.

