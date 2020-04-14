New Brewers t-shirt sales will go to those impacted by COVID-19

The Milwaukee Brewers released a new t-shirt design to raise money for those impacted by COVID-19.

In a press release sent Monday, the organization said its taken a new twist on the classic ball-in-glove logo, that separates the "M" and "B" to encourage and support social distancing.

The team said there is a limited number of t-shirts with the logo and tagline "Play by the Rules. Keep your Distance". Proceeds will support the Brewers Community Foundation's efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations that are seeing an increase in demands for COVID-19.

The t-shirts cost $25 and can be purchased on the MLB auction site at https://brewers.auctions.mlb.com/ and the Brewers Community Foundation website, at https://www.mlb.com/brewers/foundation

T-shirts can also be purchased over the phone from the Brewers Team Store by callinig 414-902-4750 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.