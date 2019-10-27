Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38: A welcome home they deserved

It was a welcome home that most of the veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38 deserved, but never received. That all changed as their trip of a lifetime came to an end.

People welcome home veterans of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38 at the Central Wisconsin Airport on October 21. (WSAW Photo)

Hundreds of people, some family, others strangers, filled the terminal at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee to welcome the veteran's back from their trip.

"Wonderful," said Navy veteran Terrence Stanislawski of the trip. "The whole experience is very nice."

The welcome home was the cherry on top for a trip that saw sunny skies and warm temperatures in Washington, D.C., as the veterans toured the city, taking in the different memorials built in honor of them and others who had served before them.

"Priceless, just priceless," said Glenn Haas, who served during the Vietnam era. "We say thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A priceless ending to an unforgettable day.