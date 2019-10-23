Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38: Couple willing to serve

For Mary Rank-Rasmussen, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38 was her first time back to our nation’s capitol in nearly five decades. This time, she had some special company.

Mary Rank Rasmussen and her husband, Leslie, at the Korean War Memorial (Oct. 21, 2019 WSAW photo)

The Army veteran, who was stationed at the Pentagon during the Vietnam era, was happy to be able to experience the trip with her husband, a veteran of the Navy, Leslie Rasmussen, and their two sons. Mary and Leslie didn’t know each other during the war, and were thrilled to experience Washington, D.C. together as a family.

“It’s nice to experience this with people who mean the world to you,” said Mary as she walked through the Korean War Veteran’s Memorial. “It’s something we will never forget as a family.”

As the Honor Flight tour made stops throughout the city, Mary couldn’t help but be impressed with the new additions that she had not seen, including the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Veteran’s Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.

“This wasn’t here back in the 60’s,” said Mary. “It’s just extremely heart-wrenching. It tugs at the heart, for what all these guys have gone through for our nation.”

Leslie, who also served during the Vietnam era, agreed with his wife.

“It’s just beautiful,” Leslie said. “Being here with the wife and two boys, just having fun. It’s beautiful.”

Beautiful. A perfect way to describe the day, for the beautiful couple that was willing to serve when needed.

