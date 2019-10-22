Never Forgotten Honor Flight #38: Goodbye at The Wall

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For this story, 1,000 is nowhere near enough.

A photo of Capt. Dearing Jackson left at The Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Oct. 21, 2019 WSAW Photo)

A part of Mission #38 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Glen Sebold had his own mission he wanted to complete when in our Nation’s Capital.

“I just came here to honor him again,” said Sebold, a veteran of the Navy who served during the Vietnam era.

The captain of Glen’s ship, Dearing Jackson, was killed in action. As the Honor Flight trip made its stop at the Vietnam War Memorial, Glen had a special gift he wanted to leave beneath his captain’s name. A picture.

“It mean’s quite a bit,” said Sebold on having a chance to say goodbye, and to see the names of the brothers lost in combat on the wall. “You go back to Vietnam and you remember what happened, and things are just a little bit hard to take.”

Difficult, yet necessary for this soldier to pay his respects.

“It gives us a little bit of closure,” said Sebold. “It will make me feel better.”

Thank you for your service, Glen, and thank you for your sacrifice, Captain Dearing Jackson. Your nation is grateful.

