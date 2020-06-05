Nekoosa community rallies around local family

The Vega family was rocked with the loss of father and husband Francisco Vega, when he passed away due to COVID-19. So the Nekoosa community decided to step in.

"I want to thank our community that has been helping me a lot," said Francisco's wife, Maricruz Vega. "They did a meal train," she added.

The 'meal train' idea was started by the Nekoosa wrestling program, which Francisco's son is still a part of.

"We had people sign up, now we have a month and a half of worth of meals where families have signed up to make meals every night for the Vega family," Nekoosa wrestling team mom Ranee Thurber explained.

The community has also raised nearly $20,0000 for the family as well.

"They also made a GoFundMe page, one of our families. So I'm so thankful for them," Maricruz said.

For Ranee and the other volunteers that have given to the Vega family, this is something that they would do for any community member.

"Nekoosa is about that. We're all about community and helping each other, so when someone is in need we jump in and see what we can do next," Thurber said.

Thurber also went on to say they would like to continue the 'meal train' for as long as they can. She also mentioned that you do not need to be from Nekoosa to sign up for the 'meal train.'

If you would like to sign up to do the meal train click here.

For the families GoFundMe click here.