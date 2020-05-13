Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest canceled for 2020

Organizers for the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest say the 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

It was scheduled for Oct. 3-4

“This was a hard decision and we are very disappointed. The festival is funded, in part, by local businesses which have been closed for most of the spring. The decision was made now to help mitigate the growing challenges of the significant planning and upfront logistics required to successfully execute the festival,” a message posted to the event’s Facebook page read.

The festival is scheduled to return Oct. 2-3, 2021.