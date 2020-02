A Neillsville man pleads guilty to a trespassing charge after attempting to BASE jump from a tower in October.

21-year-old Mason Barth's guilty plea was accepted by the court, and he was ordered to pay more than $260 in court fees.

In October, Barth attempted to BASE jump from a 300 foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie.

Barth called the Dunn County non-emergency line to be rescued after being entangled in a guy wire 50 feet off the ground.