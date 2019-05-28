3 found dead in Kiel home identified; neighbors want answers

The three people found dead in a Kiel home over the weekend were identified Tuesday night by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as Jack G. Schigur, 69; Julie A. Wood, 50; and Mason S. Lesczykowski, 10.

Home on Southridge Drive in Kiel where three people were found dead May 26, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The DOJ says Kiel Police responded to a medical call at the home on the 100-block of Southridge Drive Sunday night but got no answer. Police officers went inside and found the bodies.

Tuesday, crime scene tape still surrounded the home on Southridge Drive.

A neighbor told us earlier that two adults, a man and a woman, along with a child lived in the home.

"Not a word, nothing from anybody. And you don't like to speculate, so not 'til the police decide to come out with some information and tell us what's going on, we're just in the dark," says neighbor Dorothy Ciancio.

Action 2 News has learned the three who lived in the home had been in the neighborhood for about two years. Several neighbors tell us they saw the man outside on Sunday doing yard work while the child played in the backyard.

But Dorothy Ciancio says around four o'clock on Sunday, she did notice a police officer at her neighbor's home. According to Ciancio, "He came, he was here for about ten minutes and left. That was it."

Then, around seven o'clock Sunday night, a swarm of officers responded to the home.

"I didn't see anything, I didn't hear anything. I was in the kitchen at suppertime and I didn't hear anything, so I don't know what happened," adds Ciancio.

The State Department of Justice, which is leading this investigation at the request of the Kiel Police Department, says it has no new information on the case but says the public is not in any danger.

Relatives started a GoFundMe page (CLICK HERE) to offset Julie and Mason's funeral costs.

