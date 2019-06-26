Neighbors react to deadly Pickerel fire that left 6 people dead

The town of Pickerel is coming together after a devastating house fire claimed the lives of six community members including four children on Tuesday. Neighbors in the community tell NewsChannel 7 the victims were well-known residents in the area.

“It’s a really sad day for everyone in the community,” stated Gerri Adams, who lives in the neighborhood where the fire happened. “Nobody expected it to be as bad as it turned out to be.”

A 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 1 1/2-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old boy also died in the fire. The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the 10-month-old girl who also died as Zoe M. Munoz Soto. She was the youngest victim.

Chief Deputy Daniel Bauknecht tells NewsChannel 7 it could take days or even weeks before investigators are able to positively identify each of the five unnamed deceased victims.

As the news of the deadly fire spread throughout the town, churches nearby placed signs of encouragement to support those impacted. St. John Lutheran Church placed a front yard sign saying “In times of trouble, Lord be with us.” The pastor of the congregation, Rick Kelm, prayed with family members at the scene on the day of the fire.

“I know that there will be a lot of firefighters and family members coming and going, this is just a simple prayer they can see as they drive by,” added Paster Kelm.

People who live in the township of Pickerel agree that the community is very close to one another. Although there isn’t a vigil or prayer circle organized for the victims of the fire, many believe something will come together in a few days.

In the meantime, Shauna Marie Clay, who is a family friend of the victims, provided NewsChannel 7 with a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of those impacted by the fire. You can find the fundraiser here.

