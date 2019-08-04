Neighbors in New Jersey raise more than $60K to keep disabled man from eviction

When a New Jersey neighborhood learned one of their own was at risk of his childhood home going into foreclosure, they banded together and raised more than $60,000 to help pay the debt.

Neighbors raised more than $60,000 to help keep Lamar Harris (back), a man who has disabilities, in his childhood home. (Source: WPVI/CNN)

Lamar Harris, an adult with disabilities, has lived his entire life in the Cherry Circle neighborhood in Gloucester Township, N.J. After losing his family, the man now lives alone in his childhood home, but his neighbors watch over him.

"I've been looking after him for so many years now he's like part of my family, and I just can't stand by and let anything happen to him," neighbor Tom Brake said.

Neighbors say Harris recently received a legal complaint over his property taxes, which had not been paid since his father’s death in 2015, according to a GoFundMe page. Because of the amount owed, his house is at risk of going into foreclosure.

Harris has helped out around the neighborhood since he was 15 years old, according to the GoFundMe. He picks up trash, walks dogs and cuts lawns.

So, his neighbors found a way to give back to Harris, raising more than $60,000 on GoFundMe to help him pay off his taxes and keep his house.

"For the last 16 years, you've done everything for people in this neighborhood. You've asked for nothing in return. We love you," neighbor Chris DeStefano said.

Unfortunately, the money is just one issue Harris has to face. He will have to prove to the municipality he has a plan going forward to keep paying the taxes.

Neighbors say they are working to find an attorney to advocate for Harris in the future.

Copyright 2019 WPVI, Facebook, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.