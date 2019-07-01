Neighbors' Place staff forced to clean up dirty, broken items left outside building

A community center that fulfills various needs in the Wausau area is reminding people the items they collect must be gently used.

According to a post on the the Neighbors' Place Facebook page, Monday morning staff arrived to find a large pile of dirty and broken furniture at their loading dock.

"This is an issue that costs us money, time and resources to dispose of and negatively impacts our programming," the post read.

The Neighbors' Place does not accept donations outside of business hours.

Anyone that witnessed the items being dumped is asked to call the Wausau Police Department.