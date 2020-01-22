Neighbors' Place Ice Tee Classic creates 18-hole course inside the Wausau Center Mall

Play a round of mini-golf with friends or family over the weekend all to support the Neighbors’ Place.

The Neighbors’ Place 24th Annual Ice Tee Classic is presented by Aqua Finance and features a handful of local groups donating their time and efforts to create each of the themed "holes". Due to this year’s unpredictable weather, the 18-hole course will take place inside the Wausau Center Mall in the storefront of Jaycee Penny.

It's just one of the events that is part of this year's Wausau Winter Fest. This year's hole hosts include a collaboration between the D.C. Everest Middle School, Abby Bank, First Student, Greenheck, IntegriTool and Kolbe Windows & Doors who made two different holes for the event.

The weekend will kick off with a tournament on Friday Jan. 24th at noon for families and businesses Lunch will be provided. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.

Participating golfers can vote on their favorite themed hole, and the winning group will receive a trophy. The event is free and open to the public, but donations of non-perishable food are welcome.

Open play starts at 1:00 on Friday until 8:00. Saturday the course will be open from 9-8 and 11 – 5 on Sunday. Adult golfers play for $5 while children gold for $2.

