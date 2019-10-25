Neighborhood app helps you plan your trick-or-treating route

Halloween is just a week away and what is a busy parent to do? If you are like most parents, you have waited till the last minute to beef up your candy supply, assemble the family costumes and plan decorations for the house.

Whether you’re taking your dressed-up crew out around the neighborhood or staying home to greet eager ghosts and ghouls, it’s important to have a plan to make the most of the most spooktacular and neighborly night of the year.

This is where Nextdoor, the social network for the neighborhood comes in! You can do everything from find costumers, to getting design it yourself ideas, finding nearby Halloween events and festivities to get the kids geared up or use Nextdoor's most popular feature, The Treat Map, to map out the best streets for treats and safest route for your kids and family.

Nextdoor isn't just for Halloween. It keeps you connected to your neighbors year-round and help you build relationships with the people in your neighborhood

