Update: Neenah man hopes family trapped in coronavirus hot zone returns soon

A Neenah man whose family has been stuck in Wuhan, China since the outbreak of the coronavirus is hoping they will be on an evacuation plane leaving early Tuesday morning.

Over the next 24 hours, Sam Roth says a lot is expected to happen as his wife Daisy and two daughters, 5 year old Abigail, and 10 month old Adalynn hope to begin a journey leaving Wuhan on a plane back to the US.

They were in the country to visit family before the outbreak of the virus.

"Fortunately none of her family has been infected yet, but we do have family members that are older. We do have family members that have health conditions and I know that those kinds of people are the most at risk for this," said Roth.

Their departure is scheduled for 8 AM Tuesday morning, central standard time, but they have to arrive at the airport early for special pre-flight medical screenings.

While the hope is all the paperwork is in order, nothing is guaranteed.

Roth added,"If they come to a check point that doesn't have the information, that we've really tried to make sure they get, those check point officers, their job is to make sure people don't get through so there's a little bit of anxiety and anxiousness."

At this point, it's unclear where the plane will actually land in the US, or how long the Roth's family will be in quarantine once they arrive.

It's likely to be at least two to three weeks.

"I'd really like to get them back and get them out of harm's way. At the same time it's a bittersweet feeling to know she's leaving behind all of her family and everybody who is there that loves her and who is still at risk and cannot be evacuated because of their citizenship," said Roth.

