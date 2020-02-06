Neenah man happy his family is safe, out of Wuhan

Samuel Roth says he's had two points in time where he could breathe a sigh of relief.

One, last Saturday when his family got confirmation they were manifested for evacuation out of Wuhan, China. Two, when they finally boarded the flight on Tuesday.

"I feel confident that they'll be OK."

Roth, of Neenah, visited our NewsChannel 7 studios Thursday morning. After a satellite inteview with CNN, he told us his family is safe, out of Wuhan, China and at a military base in California after arriving there Wednesday.

"They were taken to Travis Air Force Base where they're going to be quarantined for two weeks," Roth said. "I've been able to video chat with them and they're jet-lagged."

His wife, 5-year old and 10-month old were supposed to stay in Wuhan until April 8.

"My daughter was intending to go to kindergarten there and make sure they have deep connection to Chinese side of family."

Meanwhile his wife's family remains in Wuhan.

"The disease has come to their home. We communicate with them often, encourage them to keep washing their hands, avoid going outside unless its necessary."

The two week countdown began the moment his family boarded the plane in Wuhan. Roth says he'll travel west and pick up his family.

"Actually my wife proposed that, since I would be coming out to California to pick them up that maybe spend a few days in California before returning to Wisconsin," Roth said with a smile. "Which in February doesn't seem like that bad of an idea."