Neenah makes 'plexiglass shields' to protect voters, poll workers at upcoming election

The City of Neenah is taking new, physical steps to protect its poll workers and citizens during the upcoming election.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says his staff has made 26 plexiglass shields to put in front of each poll worker on Election Day, April 7. He said it will physically separate voters and poll workers, keeping everyone safe during the close contact interaction.

Kaufert said the design allows for the badger books to still be signed by voters, while maintaining a safe environment.

Kaufert said there will also be signage to help voters maintain social distancing, along with disinfectants on hand to wipe everything down.

“As it appears the election will go on as planned for April 7, we continue to make every effort to lessen any potential exposure during face-to-face interactions in order to provide as much of a sense of security for both, the poll worker and voter, as possible,” Mayor Kaufert said.

