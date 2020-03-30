Neenah adding plexiglass barriers, social distancing at polling places

Some Wisconsin cities had hoped the state legislature would mandate a mail-in only election. But now, despite a large number of absentee requests, those cities have to prepare for in-person voting.

Things look a little different for people casting early votes in Neenah's City Hall. A plexiglass barrier now sits between poll workers and voters in an attempt to protect both from the coronavirous.

"I mean previous elections its very close quarters, it's face to face, and this time we've got to do things like this to make it safer,” said Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert.

Mayor Kaufert worked with the city maintenance department to create two plexiglass barrier prototypes. Each costs about $90 to make, and there are plans to create 26 more by Election Day.

"We're going to have them available at all the polling places… to provide a little bit more comfort, a little bit more social distancing," said Kaufert.

Voting lines in Neenah also have "social distancing markers" to keep people six feet apart.

Plus the mayor is working on makeshift disposable styluses made from q-tips and aluminum foil so, on Election Day, people won't be using the same pens or touchscreens on Badger Books.

"It's a simple little item that's hopefully going to work and make this election safer,” said Kaufert.

Neenah still needs more poll workers to meet the anticipated demand.

"We need 52 poll workers for this election, 21 of them have dropped out because they're elderly, because they're high risk, because they don't feel comfortable,” said Kaufert.

Though it will add to the city's election workload, Kaufert hopes most people will chose to vote the safest way: absentee or mail-in. People have until Thursday to order on myvote.wi.gov, many already coming in.

"Over the weekend we got over 600," said Kaufert.

For those who absolutely must vote in person, the mayor knows the new measures won't be foolproof, but believes they will be helpful.

"Anything we can do to narrow down the possibility of transmission is a good thing,” said Kaufert.

