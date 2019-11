The Juneau County Sheriffs Office says 26-year-old Jason Dailey was found dead on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Necedah for a welfare check, and found Dailey's body in the home. Autopsy results show he died from blunt force trauma.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office says Dailey's significant other, 27-year-old Chrystal Pharis, is in custody on a probation hold. They say they expect additional charges to be filed against her in the near future.