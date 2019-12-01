Over 15-thousand without power

As of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 410 outages leaving 15,414 customers without power.

A majority of those outages are being reported in the northeastern part of the state, with two outages in Ellison Bay impacting over 3,000 people. Other significant outages include Crivitz, where 23 reported outages have left over 1,700 people without power, and Baileys Harbor where over 1,600 people are without power due to 10 reported outages.

In central and north central Wisconsin, some areas experiencing power outages include Minocqua, Rhinelander and Tomahawk.

You can check for outages on the Wisconsin Public Service website.

