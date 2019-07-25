Nearly 1,000 gallons of water distributed to Langlade Co. residents in storm aftermath

National Guard troops delivered about 1,000 gallons of water over the last three days to nearly 90 residents in storm ravaged Langlade County.

The water is being used by residents to flush septic systems, for showers and for drinking.

The 132nd Brigade Support Battalion including Company E from Antigo, and Company F in Mosinee ended its water distribution mission in Langlade County late Wednesday night.

"A lot of people are just thankful to have normal stuff that you don't think about throughout your daily life but is really important such as flushable water, being able to take a shower, wash the dishes," said Captain Kurtis Larson, the commander of Company E in Antigo.

Thursday the National Guard mobilized about more 50 troops to help clear debris from roadways and infrastructure in Polk and Barron Counties.