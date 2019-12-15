Naval Academy probes possible ‘white power’ gesture at game

The U.S. Naval Academy has appointed an officer to conduct an internal investigation into possible “white power” hand gestures flashed by students before the Army-Navy football game.

A spokeswoman for the academy says in an email Sunday that those involved will be held appropriately accountable based on findings of the investigation.

West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen in the stands appeared to display the hand sign during an ESPN broadcast segment Saturday.

The gesture is similar to the “OK” hand signal. A West Point spokesman says officials there are also looking into the matter.

