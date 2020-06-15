Natural steps to take to decompress and ease anxiety during pandemic

It’s been three months since we started social distancing, you’re still working from home, the kids are getting bored — and we’re all feeling a little stir-crazy. Across the country, the effects of COVID-19 have taken a major toll on our mental wellbeing.

Being outdoors is a great escape from the stresses of the pandemic – scary news stories, everyone working and having school at home, but you’re looking for something fun, a little adventure even, while still practicing social distancing.

Good news. It can be done.

A recent poll finds that nearly 1 in 5 people are more likely to pick up fishing during the pandemic. The secret that anyone who fishes knows, and newbies are learning, fishing and boating have a calming effect. As a family, it’s about time together and can provide a sense of accomplishment. And, you don’t have to be a pro like grandpa. In fact, 4 in 10 new participants are female.

Psychiatrist and frequent TV contributor, Dr. Sudeepta Varma joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to help viewers ‘get on board’ with fishing and breakdown the benefits it provides.