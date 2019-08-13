Natural Resources board tours Wausau, seeks input from community members

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board sets policy and direction for the Department of Natural Resources in the state. The seven member board is gathering in Wausau for their monthly meeting in August. "I thought it was important that the board see Rib Mountain State Park that is our first stop, our second is the landfill that was transformed into a soccer complex and curling barn and the last stop is the riverfront," explained Dr. Frederick Prehn, Chair of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

The visit shows board members what is happening in the state through partnerships with municipalities, non-profits and how the department enacts policies.

A lot of what the board will be talking about during their two days in Wausau could affect you, your family and even your pets. "We are addressing the challenges of Chronic Wasting Disease and the other one that is right at the top of our list Governor Evers declared this as the year of clean drinking water in Wisconsin," said Assistant Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Another issue that has been in the national spotlight lately is blue-green algae which poses a threat to pets and is present in about 320 bodies of water across the state. "There is a whole array of things that we have been doing and one of the key ingredients is phosphorus we have one of the strongest standards in the nation," said Ambs.

That will be one of the many issues the board will be talking about while in town. They also want to hear from community members. "We take testimony at every meeting either remotely or in person. Everybody has a chance to complain to us or compliment us when it comes to areas of wildlife or the DNR," said Prehn.

If you would like to voice your opinion that meeting takes place Wednesday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Inn here in Wausau.