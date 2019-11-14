National Novel Writing month inspires all to write 50,000 words in November

Aspiring authors are on a mission to write 50,000 words of a novel in a span of thirty days for National Novel Writing Month. The National Novel Writing Month challenge began in 1999 challenging school teachers, mechanics and stay at home moms to put it all on the page. Today the challenge has become an internet sensation hosting authors to write books like Water for Elephants, Wool and Fangirl.

A close up of the 20th anniversary National Novel Writing Month poster on Nov. 14, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Libraries around the country including the Athens Library of Marathon County and the T.B. Scott Free Library in Merrill are part of the month long "come write in" program. Sharhara-Falk-Lefay, an assistant librarian in Athens said she is happy the library can invite authors to meet other participants and use the library a writing space.

"Well, I think everyone has a story or two that they would really like to publish or write, and they think it’s too daunting or that other people wouldn't be interested in it,” Falk-Lefay said.

Last year more than 295,000 people participated with only 35,000 people completing the challenge during November. Falk-Lefay said while the 50,000 word challenge is fun, National Novel Writing Month is really about inspiring people to write a little everyday

"I've never actually gotten the 50,000 words in a year but I always give it a try and am proud of what I'm able to do and what other people are able to do,” Falk-Lefay said.

At the end of the month, participants are welcome to submit their work to https://www.nanowrimo.org/ where they can be connected with publishers.

