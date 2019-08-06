National Night Out unites community members and law enforcement in Weston

Each year thousands of communities across the country come together for National Night Out and this year, Weston is one of them. National Night Out is an annual campaign that looks to build partnerships between community members and police offers to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. This year the Everest Metro Police Department is joining in on the fun, celebrating with the rest of the country on Tuesday, August 6 at Dales Weston Lanes. Here families will be able to enjoy games, K-9 officers, free face painting and Trig's ice cream, dunk their favorite officer in the dunk tank, and find out what it's like to drive impaired on peddle go-carts while wearing impairment glasses. Peyton’s Promise will also be accepting donated hygiene products for the upcoming school year.

The Rothschild PD and Marathon County SWAT team are also joining in on the fun

Kou Moua, the community service officer for the Everest Metro Police Department said that over all this event is about creating relationship with the people they work hand and hand with daily.

"We work with people in the community all the time. And you know sometimes we see in the news there might be negative aspects of it. And we really want to showcase that there is really positive parts of law enforcement in our community. Working with the schools the children the families every day. So I think highlighting it by doing this fun community event for everyone will really showcase just how important it is,” Moua explained.

The last time Weston participated was back in 2007, but Moua said this year they are excited to celebrate with the community and hope to continue to do so every year. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Food provided by the Everest Area Optimist Club is available for purchase.