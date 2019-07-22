National Guard to offer assistance in Langlade County Monday afternoon

The National Guard will be in Langlade County Monday afternoon and evening to assist residents that do not have water for household purposes, other than driving.

A post on the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page states, the trucks will be at the following locations:

The Post Lake Improvement Association

Pickerel Fire Station #3

The Town of Langlade Town Hall in Lily

The Summit Lake Beach

The Town of Evergreen Town Hall in Elton

The department stated Elcho Fire Department and Wolf River Town Hall/Fire Department have access to non-drinking water if citizens are in need.

The urge people to dial 211 for reporting damage and requesting assistance with debris clean up.

