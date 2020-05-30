National Guard soldiers mobilized to state active duty at request of Governor Evers

Approximately 125 Citizen Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty today at the request of Gov. Tony Evers in response to a request for assistance from civil authorities in Milwaukee.

The Soldiers are part of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Quick Reaction Force, and they stand ready to support state and local law enforcement in preserving public safety as well as the ability of individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate.

Wisconsin’s adjutant general mobilized members of the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty under direction from Gov. Evers in response to the civil unrest that occurred in Milwaukee overnight and into the early morning hours of May 30.

The directive authorizes Wisconsin’s adjutant general to mobilize members of the National Guard to state active duty to assist civil authorities as deemed necessary, or upon request of local authorities in Milwaukee.

“Assisting civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions in the National Guard, and our Citizen Soldiers are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our state and our communities in any way we can,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We strive to meet the needs of civil authorities, while best supporting our fellow Wisconsin citizens.”

The Quick Reaction Force consists of troops trained to respond to state requests for emergency assistance on short notice.

These requests begin and end at the local level and the Wisconsin National Guard serves in a support role as a resource that is available during times of emergency.

