National Children's Dental Health month reminds parents to keep an eye on their child's mouth

Getting your kids to brush their teeth can be a hassle, but the struggle is worth it. For National Children’s Dental Health Month, dentist want to remind parents to keep an eye on their children’s teeth.

Professionals recommend that young children should be going to the dentist as you as you see their first tooth, or by the time they are a year old. As children get older Dr, Ned Markey with First Impressions S.C. Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics said it’s important for parents to continue helping their children with their dental work as kids don't have the manual dexterity to brush their teeth correctly until they can write their letters legibly. Markey said it’s ok that kids as old as 10 years old still may need help or convincing to get the job done.

When it comes to fluoride toothpaste, only a grain of salt sized amount should be used for kids under three years old, and a pea size for those older than three so they don’t ingest a large amount. As kids become reliable spitters they can use more.

Markey said if your kids are fussy about brushing their teeth, there are many ways to make it a habit while having fun.

"I think it's just important to be persistent. Make sure you continue to fight the good fight. You're not going to hurt them. Sing songs, play games, have a reward system. There's apps you can get on your phone. There are fun toothbrushes that have timers on them and play music. Whatever gets a child to brush their teeth, floss their teeth, do that,” Markey said.

Overall Markey wants to remind parents that good dental hygiene isn’t just about looking good, but keeping strong, healthy teeth in your mouth throughout your lifetime.

