National Apple Day

Move over Shark Week, now there's something fruitier.

October is National Apple Month. Whether it's through fresh apples or apple products, the average American consumes roughly 19 pounds per year, and now there's an entire month in their honor.

Cynthia Sass, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for opal apples, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday.

She said there are several health benefits to eating apples, one she said is that it gets you to eat more produce.

"According to the CDC, only 10% of adults in America are eating the minimum recommended five cups of produce a day," Sass said.

She said the opal apple in particular provides you with vitamin C and fiber.

"Most people are getting about 50% of the fiber we want them to have.That's going to help with your digestive health and with fullness."

She added that getting five cups of produce every day helps reduce the risk of nearly every chronic disease, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and obesity.

Opal apples are the only non-GMO, non-browning apples on the market.

Sass shared some different dishes that incorporate opal apples. You can find the recipes at www.opalapples.com