National Radon Action Month warns homeowners of high levels

According to the Marathon County Health Department, two of every three homes in the area are affected by high radon levels. For National Radon Action Month, the department want’s home owners to be aware of the effects and take action to save yourself and home.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas and comes from the natural breakdown (radioactive decay) of uranium. It is usually found in igneous rock and soil, but in some cases, well water may also be a source of radon.

It’s is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year.

While the radioactive gas is scary, it’s also preventable. The Marathon County Health Department urges all homeowners to protect their health by testing their homes, schools and other buildings for radon. Because houses are closed up during the winter, high levels can be seen. Sara Brown with the department said testing for a few months is important to get a good scope of your homes levels.

Radon testing kits are available at the Marathon County Health Department. Brown said if you do find high levels in your home to contact a professional for help.

