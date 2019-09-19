Nancy Pelosi unveils an ambitious plan to lower drug prices

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unveiling an ambitious plan to lower drug prices for seniors on Medicare and younger people with private insurance.

Pelosi intends to discuss her proposal at a news conference Thursday. Pelosi's office says she would empower Medicare to negotiate prices for the 250 costliest drugs, including insulin.

Pharmaceutical companies that hike prices beyond inflation would have to pay rebates to Medicare. And the plan would limit copays for seniors covered by Medicare's "Part D" prescription drug program.

Medicare-negotiated prices would be available to other buyers, such as employer health plans.

The proposal is Pelosi's marker in what's shaping up as a three-way negotiation among Democrats, the Trump White House and congressional Republicans.

Drugmakers want to block major changes to payment policies.

Drug costs are a top concern for voters.