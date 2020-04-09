Victims identified in fatal Stratford stabbing

The names of the two men killed at a Stratford home Tuesday have been released.

According to Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, Michael Stone was found dead at his home on Cty Rd P in the Town of Cleveland. His brother, William Stone, was injured and transported to an area hospital where he later died. Both men were stabbed. Police later arrested 22-year-old Brandon Noll.

Noll is being held on a $5 million cash bond. An initial appearance is scheduled in Marathon County Court for April 17.