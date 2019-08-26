Naloxone use program considered for Marathon Co. buildings

"Opioids has touched all of us," John Robinson said.

Naloxone hydrochloride (NARCAN) | Photo Source: Stephanie Alvarez Ewens / CVS / MGN

The Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee is recommending the county administrator take a look at whether or not there are benefits of instilling a workplace Naloxone Use Program in county buildings.

"Looking at Marathon Co. government and where are people who are likely to be mis-using, abusing drugs," said Joan Theurer, health officer for Marathon County.

"It was one of the gaps that was identified and the Board of Health looked at it and encouraged we develop a NARCAN, or Naloxone, policy for all county departments," Robinson said, Chair of the Board of Health, and member of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors.

It's a plan that's been in the works for the last year.

"What we're asking to happen is two things," Robinson said. "One, for the county to consider what other departments should have that policy and have access to it. As well as educate all county employees on the opioid process."

They believe it's important to have such a policy for people who could be exposed by visitors, clients patients or other members of the public.

"We'd be looking at assuring that staff were comfortable and had adequate knowledge, as well as making sure EMS is called in," said Theurer.

"There's a lot of questions relative to the cost and the implementation of it," added Robinson. "There are issues relative to reliability that will need to be addressed."

"The other benefit is just increasing people's awareness of the impact of opiates and identifying signs and symptoms," Theurer said.

Robinson is hopeful this can get approved by the end of the year.