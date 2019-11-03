Naked man tried to lure 11-year-old boy into his car in California, police say

Police hope the public can help identify a man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old boy into his car in the parking lot of a California restaurant.

Police say the 11-year-old and his mother were waiting inside a vehicle Oct. 17 in the parking lot of Mambo’s Cafe in Glendale, Calif., when the boy got out of the car. As the boy was standing in the lot, a vehicle with a male driver and female passenger approached him.

“They rolled their car right next to mine, cornered in, and tried to call him to their car,” the boy’s mother said.

The driver is said to have been completely naked, as he attempted to get the 11-year-old’s attention by waving him toward the vehicle.

“My son, right away, he started crying,” said the boy’s father, who was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. “It was awful, you know?”

The boy’s mother can be heard frantically calling to him in dashboard camera video taken from her car. The video shows the driver beckoning the boy, while the female passenger seems unfazed.

By the time the boy’s father rushed out of the restaurant, the car was gone.

“They had intentions in their heads, and I’m just really glad that they didn’t follow through,” the boy’s father said.

The boy’s father and police hope someone who recognizes the suspect, described as a man in his 40s or 50s with white or graying hair, will come forward with information.

“You never approach anybody like that, especially if a child is by himself, especially being naked,” the boy’s father said. “Just come forward and, you know, take it like a man.”

The vehicle was described as a 1999-2006 gray or silver BMW X5 with a license plate that possibly includes the letters LMN or LNM. The female passenger is said to be between the ages of 45 and 50 with dark shoulder-length hair.

