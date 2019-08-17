NYC subway scare suspect has criminal past

A West Virginia sheriff's department says the man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station has a criminal history in the state.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department identified the man taken into police custody Saturday in New York as Larry Kenton Griffin II, of Bruno, West Virginia.

The sheriff's department says it has arrested the 26-year-old at least three times in the past eight years, including one in 2017 alleging he sent obscene material to a minor.

The sheriff's department says a warrant for Griffin's arrest was issued in March after he missed drug screenings as part of pretrial supervision

.

Griffin's cousin told West Virginia television station WSAZ-TV that he is a good person with mental health issues. It's unknown if Griffin has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

