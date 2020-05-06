NTSB releases factual report from fatal 2018 Hazelhurst medical helicopter crash

The NTSB has released its factual report as to what caused a medical helicopter crash April 27, 2018 killing three men.

Click here to view the report.

Thirty-four-year-old pilot, Rico Caruso, of Hazelhurst; 43-year-old Gregory Rosenthal, of Mosinee; and 30-year-old Klint Mitchell, of Watersmeet, Michigan all died as result of the crash.

The seven-page report defines the cause of 'loss of control in flight'. The report looked into the pilot's recent sleep pattern, but noted nothing significant. The University of Wisconsin Anatomic Pathology Laboratory performed an autopsy of the pilot. His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries. Toxicology testing performed at the Federal Aviation Administration Forensic Sciences Laboratory was negative for ethanol and tested-for substances.

Investigators say the helicopter's GPS signal vanished just before 11 p.m. April 26. The wreckage was found in the middle of a wooded area around 2:15 a.m. in Hazelhurst – 12 miles south of the hospital where the emergency responders were based.

According to initial information, the helicopter was inspected one day before the crash. The helicopter was not equipped with a vehicle engine multi-function display or a digital electronic control unit. However, it was equipped with an enhanced ground proximity warning system.

Investigators said the wreckage did not exhibit any signs of fire.

The pilot had passed all recent training and held the appropriate licenses.

According to the report, the engine was found on the ground and was separated from the fuselage. The engine's compressor blades exhibited nick and gouge damage consistent with foreign object ingestion. The power turbine blades exhibited silver colored deposits on them. The report states the engine was working at the time of the crash.

Investigators previously said a full report could take two years to complete. A spokesman Ascension Wisconsin said a final report will come at a later date.

Editor's Note A previous version of this article stated a final report was released. The article and headline have been corrected to show a factual, not final report, were released.

