NTC's restaurant, "Spoons" to open in late spring

A spokeswoman for Northcentral Technical College says the campus’ restaurant, “Spoons” will open in late spring.

The restaurant will be open to the public periodically. The menu will be different every time, completely prepared by students.

The restaurant was scheduled to open this month, but was postponed due to a building material delay.

In addition to the full industrial kitchen they learn in, there's also plans to bring in a food truck that will also be used to market the program and attend events around town.

Restaurant-goers will have a hand in the students' grade.

“The name Spoons was brought forth by a middle school student who had previously attended NTC’s Presidential Leadership and Community Involvement camp,” NTC spokeswoman Kelsi Seubert explained by email Friday.

The student had participated in a hands-on cooking activity in NTC’s culinary kitchen during the camp and indicated that if she ever named a restaurant, it would be called ‘Spoons’.

“When she had an opportunity to meet President Weyers, she offered up her restaurant name for NTC to use,” Seubert said.

Seubert said they intend to have a plaque honoring her submission within the restaurant.

