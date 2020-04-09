NTC to offer free babysitting class

Northcentral Technical College will now offer a free online babysitting class.

Babysitting 101 will prepare students to be safe, effective and responsible babysitters. The course is open to anyone 13 years and older. It introduces babysitting skills and caregiving techniques.

“As families stay safe at home, there are more middle, high school and college-aged students who are providing care,” said Brandy Breuckman, Dean of NTC’s School of Business, Community Services & Virtual College. “We need to equip those who are watching over children with the necessary knowledge to provide childcare safely.”

The course is available on-demand through June 30. Registration is available online at