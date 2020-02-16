NTC partners with Badger State Games for Esports tournament

Northcentral Technical College Esports partnered with the Badger State Games for two days of gaming tournaments at NTC in Wausau.

On Sunday, 11 teams played a League of Legends tournament. Saturday, they hosted Smash Bros. and Rocket League tournaments.

High school and college students came from around the state to compete for a $1,000 prize.

NTC's head coach believes Esports can teach students valuable life skills.

"We have teamwork, confidence building, leadership, we have a team captain. There's a lot that the school provides you and what a competitive sport provides you," said John DeGroot, Dean of Flexible Learning and head coach of NTC Esports.

NTC's Esports facility was finished just last fall, and this is the first year they are partnering with the Badger State Games.

“In our Esports program, you’re going to have the opportunity to compete at a college level against other college throughout the U.S.,” DeGroot said.